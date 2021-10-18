Go ‘mutts’ for the ‘pawsome’ K9 officers of CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s a pawsitively great time of year for the Colorado Springs Police Department. Their favorite fundraiser is underway right now – the 2022 K9 Calendar. 100% of the proceeds of the calendar sales go to CSPD’s Cadet Program.

The Cadet Program is designed to grow young leaders who become active in our community. Throughout the year, CSPD cadets will attend leadership conferences, volunteer at local non-profits, and more, all while learning about the role law enforcement plays in Colorado Springs. While some cadets do go on to become CSPD officers or work in the criminal justice field, the department’s main goal is not to recruit, but rather to help equip some of our youngest community members with strong leadership skills and knowledge that they can take into any career or path they choose.

In order to keep this program free for everyone, CSPD relies on fundraising and generous donations from the community. The sales from these calendars will directly help pay for the cadets’ leadership training, travel expenses, uniforms, and more.

And they’re great gifts! The 2021 CSPD K9 Calendar was awarded 1st place in the calendar category of the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC) Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards.

About

The calendar is an 11”x17”, full-color, wall calendar highlighting CSPD’s K9s. All proceeds from the calendars will go directly to support the Colorado Springs Police Department Cadet Program.

Cost

$10 per calendar

Custom K9 Stickers are also available for an additional $1 each