Glenwood Caverns won’t reopen on Wednesday following death of 6-year-old on Haunted Mine Drop

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park announced it will not reopen on Wednesday following the death of a 6-year-old girl on the Haunted Mine Drop on Sunday.

Glenwood Caverns had originally planned to reopen on Wednesday, but an updated note on the website said the park would remain closed until Saturday, Sept. 11.

An investigation is underway into what happened at the Haunted Mine Drop ride on Sunday.

The Division of Oil and Public Safety, within the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, regulates amusement park rides and takes the lead in accident investigations.

A department spokesperson tells FOX31, the Haunted Mine Drop ride has been in compliance with all regulatory requirements, including annual third-party inspections, since its been in operation in 2017.