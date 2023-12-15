DENVER (KDVR) — Two attractions in Colorado were designated together as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service on Thursday.

Located in Glenwood Springs, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park were designated as a site that represents the natural heritage of America, citing the millions of years of geologic history and unique cave ecosystems there.

Sen. Michael Bennet described the attractions as “iconic Colorado treasures.”

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park first opened over 100 years ago. It began as the Fairy Caves, which opened in 1895 and was one of the first caves in the world to have electricity when lights were installed in 1897.

It was closed at the onset of World War I for 82 years before owners Steve and Jeanne Beckley purchased the property in 1999 and committed to preserve the caverns, according to a release.

A unique ecosystem was discovered in the caverns

The Beckleys applied for the NNL designation ten years ago, not knowing what would be discovered in the caverns.

Through the NNL program process, it was discovered that the Colorado River eroding the Leadville Limestone in the area had created a unique ecosystem within Iron Mountain.

Some species, including eight native troglobites and 38 unique types of bacteria, adapted to live in the extreme conditions of the hot springs and the low-nutrient conditions of the caves.

Located in Glenwood Springs, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and Glenwood Caverns were designated together as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service. (Photo via National Park Service)

“We are honored by the National Natural Landmark designation and so happy to continue to offer guests the opportunity to experience these natural wonders,” Steve Beckley said. “We will continue to preserve the integrity of the cave ecosystem; it’s a responsibility we take seriously.”

The National Park Service noted that the natural formations lining the floors and ceilings of the caves, along with the rejuvenating geothermal waters of the hot springs make for an amazing experience.

Earlier this year, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was deemed the best amusement park in Colorado by Readers Digest, as is the top-rated on Tripadvisor.