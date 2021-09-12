Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park reopens after 6-year-old killed on ride

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – After being closed for a week, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is back open.

Investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened when a 6-year-old girl died on the park’s Haunted Mine Drop ide, which is no longer being advertised on the park’s website.

‘Beautiful, caring, and cheerful girl’: 6-year-old who died at Glenwood Caverns identified

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian community and people who knew the family of the girl who died, Wongel Estifanos, are stepping up in support. They say the family is devastated and shocked.

“Oh it’s devastating for them. They are shocked you know. An unexpected tragedy for them. They are young people. It is really sad. I see the dad and the family. All the community has a broken hearts,” said Daniel Abdella of the Colorado Ethiopian Community.

Estifanos reportedly died from “multiple blunt force injuries” after riding the Haunted Mine Drop on Sunday evening. Calls made between dispatchers and the first responders at the scene indicated that the girl fell.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park has faced a previous lawsuit after a woman was hurt on a different ride. But because the park requires everyone to sign a waiver before entering, the woman’s attorney lost the cast.

The waiver still remains on the park’s website. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the girl’s family and funeral costs. It has already raised over $64,000.