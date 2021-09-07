Glenwood Canyon recreation path and Grizzly Creek rest area re-open

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo.– The I-70 Glenwood Canyon recreation path and Grizzly Creek rest area have both re-opened today after being closed for nearly over a month because of damaged infrastructure from mudslides in the burn scar area in July.

“The slides in the canyon on July 29 and 30 knocked out water and electricity to the rest area as well as covered sections of the recreation path with substantial debris,” said Michael Goolsby, incident commander for the Grizzly Creek floods. “Our crews have been hard at work to reopen the rest area and a portion of the recreation path to the public.”

The path will be from Grizzly Creek west to Glenwood Springs will be open as the Colorado Department of Transportation crews work on clearing debris from other areas./

