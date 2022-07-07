UTAH (ABC4) – A luxury, glass-domed train is traveling throughout the Southwest U.S. this summer, journeying between Denver, CO, and Moab, UT with a stop in Glenwood Springs, CO.

The route, entitled the “Rockies to Red Rocks” route, is a two-day trip showcasing the natural beauty of the region, hosted by Rocky Mountaineer.

Guests can expect “spacious glass-domed train coaches, incredible scenery, onboard storytelling, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and a social atmosphere,” according to a press release.

The route features stunning landscapes alongside the Colorado River and through a series of canyons with “steep rugged rock walls,” while the route between Glenwood Springs and Moab highlights mountain vistas, desert cliffs and rock formations.

In keeping the adventure local, the experience will also include cuisine prepared using ingredients local to the Southwestern U.S.

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

(Courtesy of Rocky Mountaineer)

The route is a part of a long-term vision of Rocky Mountaineer “expanding its journeys to diverse destinations,” calling the Rockies to Red Rocks route a “monumental addition to the three rail routes in Western Canada that run between Vancouver and the towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in the Canadian Rockies.”

Rocky Mountaineer has equipped their trains with high-end air filtration systems, and there are reportedly “extensive health screening and disinfecting protocols in place, so guests can be confident and comfortable during their journey.”

The new Rockies to the Red Rocks route has reportedly been several years in the making, as the company “continuously seeks unique locations with incredible scenery and iconic destinations that are best experienced by train,” according to Peter Armstrong, Founder and Interim CEO of Rocky Mountaineer. “We look forward to welcoming guests for a train journey that delivers the incredible experience and award-winning service that Rocky Mountaineer is well known for while they enjoy the epic scenery, flavours and hospitality of the Southwest United States.”

For more information on the Rocky Mountaineer Rockies to Red Rocks route, click here.