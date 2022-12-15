(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help.

Elite Equine Rescue (EER) was founded to provide rehabilitation, re-homing, and aftercare to equine athletes that are no longer able to compete and are, therefore, in jeopardy of being discarded, neglected, or even abused.

EER said it was estimated that over 140,000 horses were surrendered, abandoned, or sent to kill pens in 2021. EER strives to meet the rehab needs of their rescues, evaluate training level and personality traits and determine long-term general care needs for each horse.

Give! donations will help EER take in horses and help them avoid a trip to the auction.