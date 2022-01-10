Girl Scout’s Gold Project such a success, it’s becoming permanent program in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. — One teenager in La Junta is making sure every kid in her community has a birthday to remember, through her Girl Scouts Gold Award Project.

Bethany Taullie created “Bethany’s Birthday in a Bag,” where people can donate items from a gift registry that will create packages for families in need with a birthday to celebrate.

Taullie says her dad is known to record a lot of family moments and the idea came to her while re-watching some footage from her childhood.

“We were watching my sixth birthday party and I was watching how happy I was. I was spinning around in my rose petal dress and opening all these gifts and I realized sometimes, kids don’t get that experience,” she said. “Whether its because… their parents are financially struggling or outside factors, and I realized I wanted to do something about that.”

Taullie also checked with area elementary schools and foster care programs to see if providing materials for a birthday celebration would be something of interest. She says her inquiry was met with a resounding “yes!”

Bethany’s Birthday in a Bag has helped 280 families over the last two years.

The bags include a few toys, some crafts, party decorations, cake mix and a cake pan – all to ensure families have everything they need for a great celebration.

“There is significant joy in giving to others – and you don’t really realize that until you start putting all your time and effort into something that is solely for helping others, not yourself – other than the joy and satisfaction of helping someone else,” Taullie said.

Taullie is heading to Colorado Christian University next year, where she hopes to expand her birthday program. In the meantime, she says her Otero County classmates will continue the program in La Junta.

To donate to her project, a registry can be found on the Facebook page: Bethany’s Birthday in a Bag.