(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’ve been craving those delicious Tagalongs, Thin Mints, or Samoas, you only have to wait a couple more weeks – Girl Scout Cookie sales arrive in Colorado on Feb. 5.

Girl Scouts are now accepting orders through their digital order cards, and in-person sales start Sunday, Feb. 5.

This year, a new shipped-only cookie, Raspberry Rally, joins the line up of favorites – it is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate coating. Girl Scouts of Colorado said it resembles the Thin Mint, but with a flavor all its own.

Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Girls Scouts of Colorado said offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their ecommerce business.

“Running my own cookie business has taught me so many important life skills such as money management, customer service, and goal-setting,” said Girl Scout Clemmer Henrichs of Highlands Ranch.

Girl Scouts of Colorado said 100% cookie proceeds stays in Colorado. Every cookie purchase helps fund local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Leanna Clark, CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout Leadership Experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Starting Feb. 5, you will be able to purchase Girl Scout Cookies in-person from Girl Scouts across Colorado. Visit girlscoutsofcolorado.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths in your area.

Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-Si-Dos, Lemon-Ups and Raspberry Rally are $5/package. S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $6/package. The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program ends Sunday, March 12.