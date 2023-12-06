(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is hoping to support businesses impacted by the fire on Monday, Dec. 4 by matching gift card purchases at two stores closed due to smoke damage.

DDA said two independent retailers Yobel/the Look Up Gallery and The Local Honey Co. have lost nearly all inventory due to smoke damage from the fire in the Majestic Building on Bijou Street. Although the storefronts have been closed you can still shop online. To support businesses that rely on holiday shopping, DDA is matching the first $50 of each card purchased at that amount or higher, giving up to $2,500 directly to each business.

“Small retailers rely on the holidays for at least one-third of their annual sales,” said Susan Edmondson, executive director of DDA. “To lose nearly all inventory at a time like this can be devastating, so the DDA is stepping in to match gift card purchases to help these businesses with immediate cash flow needs.”

The DDA said as more becomes known about the needs of the other impacted businesses such as; Taste of Jerusalem, ICONS, and Shame & Regret, the DDA will find ways to assist. DDA has also set up a page for more information on the impacted stores.