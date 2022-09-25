PUEBLO, Colo. — Enjoy the last day of the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival with some Pueblo Chile fun facts to show off your knowledge!

The festival, which has become a staple in Pueblo tradition, showcases one of Pueblo’s most famous crops, the green chile, in all forms.

Did you know???

Pueblo Chiles grow toward the sun which makes them look like they grow upside down.

The bigger the chile, the spicier the chile. This is because the spice is found within the veins of the chile, which are bigger in relation to the size of the chile.

Pueblo Chiles grow best when it is dry and hot.

You can find Pueblo Chiles in all kinds of desserts such as salt water taffy!

Pueblo locals love to season a Pueblo Chile with salt and garlic powder and wrap it with a flour tortilla as a popular snack.

