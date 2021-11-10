Get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week to be fully vaccinated for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah

STATEWIDE — The Colorado Department of Health and Environment reminds Coloradans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations to achieve the protection against the virus before the holidays.

Pfizer’s vaccine is two doses, given 21 days apart. Moderna’s vaccine is two doses, given 28 days apart. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is one dose. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose of their primary vaccine series.

Thursday, Nov. 11, is also the deadline to get a booster dose to be fully effective by Thanksgiving. Adults 18 and older who got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago should get booster doses.

You can get any type of vaccine for your booster dose. It doesn’t have to be the same type as the vaccine you already received.

To be considered fully vaccinated by the following holidays, get your first dose of vaccine by the following dates:

Thanksgiving (Nov. 25): get Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 11.

Hanukkah (starts Nov. 28): get Johnson & Johnson by Nov. 14.

Christmas (Dec. 25): get a first dose of Moderna by Nov. 13, a first dose of Pfizer by Nov. 20, or get Johnson & Johnson by Dec. 11.

All Coloradans age 5 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Find out where you can get vaccinated.