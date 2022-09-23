COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re in need of some comfortable sportswear, or ‘athleisure’ wear, the Outlets at Castle Rock have you covered. Guests can expect to save big at stores like Columbia, the Nike Factory, and more.

Whether it’s chilling on the slopes or playing out on the field, athleisure wear will keep you in style and prepared for fall and winter weather. Guests can also get started early on Christmas shopping and save hundreds of dollars at the Outlets.

Mark your calendars for Outdoor Fest at the Rock which will take place on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature yoga in the courtyard, rock climbing, fire pit with s’mores and more.