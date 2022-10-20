COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday November 20th is “Get Smart About Credit” Day and Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact at ENT Credit Union, offers some great tips on how to build and boost your credit.

Know your credit score. Know how your credit score is calculated. Build or repair credit using a credit card (responsibly!) Pay off debt

More details on each of these steps can be found by watching the attached video.

ENT offers free financial advice to everyone, not just credit union members, and holds free financial empowerment series sessions every second Tuesday of each month.

The next one is November 8th and will focus on diving into credit. More information can be found online.