Apples, nuts and paper strips were among the first Christmas tree decorations in the 1600s-1700s.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Get ready for the holidays at the Colorado Country Holiday Gift Show to kick off the festivities!

The Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show will be set in a winter wonderland of twinkling lights and Christmas decor. It will feature hundreds of national and regional vendors, entertainment, arts & crafts, unique gifts, beautiful seasonal decorations, home decor and tasty gourmet foods to create a unique shopping experience.

Santa will be available at the show for pictures with the kids from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests will have the chance to buy gourmet and specialty foods from local and national food exhibitors.

To purchase tickets visit Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show’s website. Tickets will be $11.50 for adults. Children under 13 will have free admission.

The event will be scheduled for the following days at the Colorado Springs Event Center at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.:

Friday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Subscribe to our newsletter for updates on Colorado Springs news, including holiday events and festivities in the area: