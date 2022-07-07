COLORADO SPRINGS — As temperatures rise and air conditioner use increases, Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) wants to remind customers to take a few simple steps to help save on their bills and reduce demands on the utility’s electric grid and water supply.

Energy saving tips

Beat the heat—with or without air conditioning:

Ceiling fans should be set to rotate counterclockwise to push cool air down.

Open doors and windows in the morning to cool the home naturally.

Use a fan on one end of the house to blow cool air in, and another at the other end facing outside to blow warm air out.

Close all the windows and doors once the home is cooled. Close thick blackout curtains or blinds to protect from the sun’s heat.

Use portable fans throughout the house to move air around.

Use home appliances like dryers and dishwashers during early morning or late evening hours. While these appliances are on, they let off extra heat. Even better, hang dry your clothes.

These are the perfect nights to cook on a grill outside or use your microwave. Skip the oven.

For homes with a cooling system:

Set the thermostat higher on hot days so the cooling system doesn’t work overtime.

Thermostats should also be left higher when not at home or at night when sleeping.

A smart thermostat will help schedule your system to run more efficiently.

Change the filter. This low-cost, easy-to-do task can save up to 15% on energy use.

Clean any dirt, leaves or debris near an outside unit.

Be water-wise with six key rules:

You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days. From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.

Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.

Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose.

Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

Reminder, Springs Utilities offers rebates for smart irrigation controllers, rain sensors, sprinkler heads and more.

New Program: Peak Energy Rewards

The Peak Energy Rewards program – available to customers with a qualifying smart thermostat and central air – is designed to help reduce energy use during times of high energy demand.

Incentives Residential and business electric customers who have central air conditioning and own a qualifying smart thermostat receive a $50 bill credit for enrolling in Peak Energy Rewards. Additionally, customers who stay enrolled in the program can receive an additional $25 bill credit each year.

