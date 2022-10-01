Get ready for a wild night at Boo at the Zoo!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Boo at the Zoo is a Halloween event you do not want to miss! Bring your trick-or-treat bags and wear your best costumes for a spooky night out at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo).

Courtesy of CMZoo

Boo at the Zoo will feature a haunted house, spooky graveyard, lighted pumpkin patch and more with trick-or treat stations along the paths. Select animal exhibits will remain open during the event including African Rift Valley giraffe building, African lions, Water’s Edge: Africa, and plenty more for you and your family.

CMZoo will host Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 21 through Oct. 23, and on Halloween weekend on Oct. 28 through Oct. 31. The event welcomes all ages and will start from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available online only and are subject to selling out, says CMZoo. Go to CMZoo’s website for more information and ticket purchases.