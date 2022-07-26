COLORADO SPRINGS — The sweetest dream job is waiting for you to apply! Candy Funhouse, North America’s largest online candy retailer, is on the hunt to find the world’s first and only Chief Candy Officer!

The full-time, (work-from-home optional) position is paying $100,000 annually to lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy. This includes approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether or not to award each treat with the official “CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval.”

Best of all, like the love of candy – the position is not age-restricted! The position is open to anyone ages five and up residing in North America. All you need is a love for candy and a sweet tooth! No further experience is necessary.

Being the Chief Candy Officer is much more than just fun and games, it’s serious candy business! The Chief Candy Officer will be responsible for deciding which new products Candy Funhouse will be carrying, leading candy board meetings, being the head candy taste tester and taking charge on all things fun!

And yes, the position does come with an extensive dental plan!

The candidate will be put through extensive palate training and more. Everything needed to be successful in the role will be provided by Candy Funhouse. The Chief Candy Officer should put fun at the forefront of their daily routine.

When asked about the Chief Candy Officer position, Jamal Hejazi, CEO of Candy Funhouse said, “Here at Candy Funhouse we’re all about FUN, and who better to set our FUNhouse strategy than someone that is a real candy fanatic! Whoever lands this position better be ready for the ride of their lives, and to have chocolate flowing through their veins. I’m thrilled for all the candy adventures we have planned!”

Candidates should have an undying enthusiasm and eagerness to enjoy confectionery products. Candy Funhouse is looking for someone bold, creative, a natural-born leader, ready to try new things, and that will give their honest opinion on all the candy they try. The Chief Candy Officer needs to have golden taste buds and an obvious sweet tooth.

If you would like to take your career to the next step and apply for this incredible job opportunity, you can submit and follow the application process on the Candy Funhouse website. Good luck and may the sweetest candidate get the position!

The deadline for submitting applications is August 31, 2022.

About Candy Funhouse

Candy Funhouse is the largest online candy retailer in North America and specializes in all things confectionery with over 3,500 products.

The company believes that candy is universal and that the sweetness of enjoying a special treat unites us all.

“No matter where you are from, candy is a language of fun that we all speak and can relate to – and we love making our customers smile!” says Candy Funhouse.

Candy Funhouse aims to be trendsetters in the candy-verse by providing nostalgic, exclusive, retro and delicious confectionery treats worldwide through an online experience.

The company is followed and has been reposted by numerous celebrities including Drake, Khloe Kardashian, Chad Michael Murray, Charlie D’Amelio, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jojo Siwa, Jen Selter and more!