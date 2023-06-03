(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Get Outdoors Day was hosted at Memorial Park Saturday morning on June 3, providing a fun and educational event for the entire family.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Get Outdoors Day was all about encouraging people to explore the great outdoors safely– teaching you everything from water safety to leave no trace ethics.

Community members got to enjoy tons of fun events including paddleboarding on the lake, archery range, fishing, and more.

The event was hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the City of Colorado Springs, and the Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance.