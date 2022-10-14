(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is reminding Coloradans to get their COVID-19 booster by Oct. 17 for full protection in time for trick-or-treating and family Halloween activities.

According to CDPHE, the CDC approved COVID-19 omicron vaccines for children as young as five which makes this a perfect time for Colorado kids and their families to be vaccinated for Halloween festivities. It’s also a good opportunity to get a flu vaccine at the same time.

Ten community vaccination sites are open to provide convenient access for the new omicron COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine. Appointments are available, and walk-ups are accepted while supplies last. Coloradans can find a community vaccination site near them by clicking here.

In addition, the mobile vaccine bus will be at several community events throughout the region – find a full list here.

No ID, insurance, or proof of medical history is required to get vaccinated. All doses of the vaccine are free.