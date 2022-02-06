Get behind the wheel of an ice bumper car at Acacia Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS – Many people were trading in their pair of ice skates for a chance to get behind the wheel of an ice bumper car this weekend at Acacia Park.

It costs $10 for a 12-minute ride, and additional rules plus regulations are posted at the rink.
There is a height and age requirement to get behind the wheel, and they welcome groups for a private session.

“It was so much fun, we spun a lot, and we went fast, and it was super fun. It was cool to bump each other,” said Izabel Noe, a student from Falcon High School.

The bumper cars are very popular, so those heading down to Acacia Park can expect a bit of a wait. They will be available to use all Feburary.

You can find the full schedule by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local