Get behind the wheel of an ice bumper car at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS – Many people were trading in their pair of ice skates for a chance to get behind the wheel of an ice bumper car this weekend at Acacia Park.

It costs $10 for a 12-minute ride, and additional rules plus regulations are posted at the rink.

There is a height and age requirement to get behind the wheel, and they welcome groups for a private session.

“It was so much fun, we spun a lot, and we went fast, and it was super fun. It was cool to bump each other,” said Izabel Noe, a student from Falcon High School.

The bumper cars are very popular, so those heading down to Acacia Park can expect a bit of a wait. They will be available to use all Feburary.

You can find the full schedule by clicking here.