(SPONSORED) — Take a visit to The Olive Tap, for an opportunity to taste some of the most unique, flavorful, and freshest award-winning extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars available in the industry.

Founded in 2006 by Rick Petrocelly, The Olive Tap is known for exceptional quality, authentic flavors, experienced and trained culinary tasting consultants, and unparalleled customer service.

Petrocelly joined Loving Living Local host Nova in a delicious journey of fresh flavors with his olive oils to his homemade bruschetta. The Olive Tap has many options for last-minute gift ideas, dinner party selections and much much more. The store boasts over 60 different Oils and vinegars to choose from at the Colorado Springs location.

For more information about store details and locations, head to The Olive Tap’s website.