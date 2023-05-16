UPDATE: TUESDAY 5/16/2023 9:27 a.m.

(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — North East Teller County Fire District said fire crews are working to contain the diesel fuel from an overturned gas tanker near Highway 24 and Colorado 67, to prevent any from getting into the water stream. Businesses nearby have also been evacuated due to the incident.

Hazmat teams will work to retrieve the remaining fuel from the truck. During that time, Highway 24 will be closed while Hazmat teams work.

ORIGINAL STORY: Gas tanker overturned in Woodland Park, fuel leaked

TUESDAY 5/16/2023 8:45 a.m.

Fire crews are on the scene of an overturned gas tanker near Highway 24 and Colorado 67 in Woodland Park in the morning hours of Tuesday, May 16.

According to Woodland Park Police Department, the driver misjudged a turn and rolled the truck. Woodland Park Police said it was off the roadways and there were no injuries.

Woodland Park Police said 2,100 gallons of gas has leaked from the tanker. Fire crews had called a hazmat team to assist.

