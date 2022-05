ANTONITO, Colo. — Strong winds rip of the canopy of a gas station in the town of Antonito, Sunday.

Nobody was injured during the event except for a pump that was damaged. Three out of the four pumps are still useable.

The owner, Robert Pacheco, said the gas station was purchased a few months ago and was doing renovations to it.

He plans to put in new pumps and will now have to do more renovations including getting a new canopy.