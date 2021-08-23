Gas prices drop in Denver, fueled by surge in global COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver gas prices have dropped in the last week, however, they are still much higher than they were a year ago.

As fuel demand rose over the summer due to an increase in travel, Colorado gas prices soared. The most expensive station in the state topped out at $4.89 per gallon. Luckily, there is a downward trend coming to fuel prices.

Gas cost in Denver fell by 1.5 cents in the past week, leaving the average fill up price at $3.58 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, the lowest price in Denver sits at $3.24 per gallon.

Denver Gas Records

Denver gas price records dating back to 2008. Courtesy: GasBuddy

“Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close,” said GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

Excluding gas price drops during the height of the pandemic in 2020, Sunday saw one of the steepest price declines in the country in the last three years.

GasBuddy suggests that motorists avoid filling up at the gas station unless they absolutely have to. National gas prices are projected to continue to decline over the next few days.