Gary Allan coming to Pikes Peak Center April 28, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Multi-platinum country artist Gary Allan is coming to Colorado Springs on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Tickets, which range from $45 to $125, will go on sale Friday, Nov. 19, at 10:00 a.m. and will be available PikesPeakCenter.com, AXS.com or the Pikes Peak Center Box Office.

RUTHLESS, Allan’s first new album in eight years, was released on June 25, 2021, featuring 13 songs produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan. He re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his over twenty-year career.

His last album, SET YOU FREE, topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart) as well as topped the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time) and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out Of Rain).”

His first album, USED HEART FOR SALE, dropped in 1996 and has since released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, 10 million tracks, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums and been certified gold five times.