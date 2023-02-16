(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Feb. 18 the 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.
The event is a free family event that includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways, and more.
A timeline of the events was released by the City of Colorado Springs:
|10:15 a.m.
|Interactive Bighorn Survival Game (Youth 6 – Adults)
|11 a.m.
|Bighorn Sheep in Garden of the Gods
|12 p.m.
|Colorado Natives, Live Animal Program by Nature’s Educators
|1:15 p.m.
|Rampart Range Herd Update (The City’s local herd)