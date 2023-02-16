(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Feb. 18 the 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center.

The event is a free family event that includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways, and more.

A timeline of the events was released by the City of Colorado Springs: