COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project, including a new roundabout at Gateway Road and 30th Street, is nearly complete.

In a press release, project leaders said asphalt paving on 30th Street will take place in June, followed by landscaping in the center median. The main entrance sign for Garden of the Gods Park will also be removed the week of May 31.

A new sign of similar size, shape, texture, and color will be installed at a new location along the Foothills Trail north of Gateway Road. The new location will allow a safer access point for those taking photos of the sign. The existing sign, set in its current location in 1994, is made of three large sandstone slabs.

Moving the existing sign to the new location was considered, however, an inspection revealed weathering, cracking, and damage to the existing sandstone, and the city determined the sign was in need of a replacement. The new sign will be made of sandstone from the same quarry in Lyons as the original stones.

The second phase of construction will likely start in mid-June, when paving completes on and north of the roundabout. The second phase includes work on 30th Street between Gateway Road and Fontanero Street, and will require visitors to access the park and Visitor & Nature Center from the north.

The 30th Street corridor project addresses a lack of roadway shoulders and drainage facilities; aging street pavement with adjacent hillside erosion and slope destabilization; a lack of multi-use roadway facilities; safety and mobility at corridor intersections; and access for emergency vehicles and evacuation. Upon completion, anticipated in mid-2023 (weather dependent), safety and mobility will be greatly improved for the traveling public, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

The design was funded by City Public Works capital funds. Surface Transportation Metro Funds are funding construction in the amount of $14.5 million, with the City also contributing $3.5 million to construction. For additional information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet.