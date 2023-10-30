(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The unveiling of the mural for Gannon Stauch was moved to a different date due to the snowstorm on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The new date for the unveiling will be Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11:11 a.m. at 12 East Pikes Peak Avenue between North Cascade Avenue and North Tejon Street. The mural honors the life of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, whose disappearance and murder in 2020 sparked community-wide response and heartache.

Grace, an emotional support dog from Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response will also be in attendance at the unveiling for anyone in need of comfort.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief photojournalist Mike Duran

The mural was painted by local muralist and tattoo artist Paes 164 who also painted murals in Old Colorado City memorializing the victims of the Club Q shooting and another honoring the bravery and sacrifice of the city’s police department.