(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said a part of Galley Road between North Academy and North Powers Boulevards is expected to be closed for several weeks for utility work.

The City said the closure will start on or after Monday, Jan. 15 due to major underground utility work near the bridge over West Fork Sand Creek. The closure will be between East San Miguel Street and Moffat Circle.

The City tells drivers to plan for additional travel time and seek alternate routes.

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

There will be two detour routes marked during the closure:

West of the closure, eastbound drivers will be directed at North Murray Boulevard to turn either north (left) to Palmer Park Boulevard or south (right) to East Platte Avenue.

East of the closure, westbound drivers will be directed at Wooten Road to turn either north (right) to Palmer Park Boulevard or south (left) to East Platte Avenue.

The Homestead Trail between Galley Road and North Murray Boulevard will be closed during the work, a pedestrian detour will be at Moffat Circle.

Galley Road is expected to reopen in early February 2024, the closure the City said, however, is weather dependent and the schedule may change. The utility work is needed for the Galley Road Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in the spring.

The Bridge Replacement project will require an extended full closure of Galley Road to replace the bridge over West Fork Sand Creek.