(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Take a look at pictures viewers sent FOX21 News after this week’s snowfall across southern Colorado.

Christine Mueller-Taft took this photo from her home in Woodland Park

Christine Mueller-Taft took this photo from her home in Woodland Park

Christine Mueller-Taft took this photo from her home in Woodland Park

Mary Ann Glover Capturing this winter wonderland in Woodland Park

Colorado Springs Airport’s snow team works hard to keep the airfield safe.

Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods

Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods

Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods

Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods

Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods

Daniel Forster captured a beautiful and cold morning at Garden of the Gods

FOX21 News Photojournalist captured this car making it’s way down Cheyenne Meadows Blvd.

Tasha Jordan in Fountain had a couple inches on the deck, but snowplow Max, removed it with his face

Stephanie Alexandria Golden took this video as snow began to fall on Mount Herman Road in Monument.