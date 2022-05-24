COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, cadets from all four Air Force Academy classes marched through the leftover snow on Stillman Parade Field to celebrate the graduating Class of 2022.

The parade symbolizes the assumption of command by the second class as the Cadet First Class march away from the Cadet Wing and pass their command to the Class of 2023. Family and friends gathered to celebrate their graduates’ achievements, and cheer them on during the parade.

“This is our first year having a full-on gradation in three years now, since 2019. So what I imagine, the electricity from last year we experienced, and just how much excitement these 1,000 grads and their friends and family that are here to support them and got them to this point. I just imagine its going to be three times the amount of people last year cause that many more people are coming to Falcon Stadium.”

The Air Force Academy will live stream the graduation ceremony – starting at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, on their Facebook page and on their YouTube channel.