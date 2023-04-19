(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — Fort Lyon is now being evacuated due to the Gageby Creek Fire burning in Bent County, which has spread due to high winds and sparked an additional fire.

The Bent County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) posted on Facebook at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 and said that the Gageby Creek Fire had spread south of the railroad tracks, and that high winds were making it difficult to gain control of the fire.

Fort Lyon is being evacuated, BCSO said, though the Sheriff’s Office clarified in the comments of their Facebook post that the surrounding areas were not under evacuation, only the Fort itself.

BCSO added that a second fire had started north of the Bent/Kiowa county line, near County Road 14. One structure has been evacuated due to that fire, BCSO said. Kiowa County Fire is working to get the fire under control, with the assistance of mutual aide.