(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Gageby Creek Fire burning near the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area more than doubled in size following multiple days of high winds and Red Flag warnings on Thursday, April 20.

Late Wednesday, Fort Lyon was evacuated due to the fire, but those evacuations were lifted shortly after. High winds on Wednesday also closed a stretch of Highway 50 near the fire due to blowing smoke and poor visibility.

On Thursday morning, the Bent County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) posted on Facebook and said the fire, which was previously at 1,700 acres and 40% containment, had grown to 4,450 acres burned and remained at 40% containment.

Video courtesy: Bent County Sheriff’s Office

The fire has been turned over to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control as of Thursday morning, BCSO said. This will give local agencies time to rest, replenish, and repair fire vehicles while the state monitors the fire.

BCSO also commended the efforts of the agencies that have been battling the fire in making sure no structures have been lost. Up until Thursday, the agencies participating were the Las Animas, Hasty, La Junta, Cheraw, Rockyford, Lamar, Prowers, Wiley and State Fire Departments; Bent County Road and Bridge, the Colorado Department of Transportation, and the US Army Corp of Engineers.