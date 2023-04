(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Gageby Creek Fire burning near the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area is now at 95 percent containment as of Monday, April 24.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Bent County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Fire crews continue working the fire that sparked last Tuesday on April 18. The fire has burned more than 4,600 acres, but no structures have been lost, according to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is monitoring the fire to give local agencies time to rest and recoup.