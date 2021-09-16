Gabby Petito traveled through Old Colorado City in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The whereabouts of 22-year-old Gabby Petito remain a mystery.

The Youtuber and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie embarked on a cross-country trip starting in Long Island, New York, at the beginning of July. Weeks later, Laundrie returned to his parent’s house in Florida without Gabby. Investigators say he is refusing to cooperate and have named him a person of interest.

“It’s heart-wrenching you know? We can’t…I got nothing man. You know that’s my only daughter. You know and I can’t, right now I can’t give her a hug. I know she needs it. She needs help, and she’s nowhere to be found. I don’t know, you know, where to even begin,” said Joe Petito, Gabby’s father.

The couple documented the stops they made throughout their trip on social media including a visit to Slice420 in Old Colorado City on Thursday, July 8.

“Clearly she’s loved, and it’s gone nationwide for people to find her, and so the fact that we have any connection at all and anything we say or do can be helpful, we want to be a part of that, of course,” said Laura Esqueda with Slice420.

Esqueda says the shop has been inundated with messages from strangers seeking more information about Gabby’s visit. Employees have not been contacted by police but are in the process of looking through surveillance video.

The company’s Facebook post reads as follows:

We are aware that Gabby Petito visited Slice420 in Old Colorado City around July 8, 2021, during her visit to Colorado Springs, and should we find that we have any information that may be relevant to this missing person investigation we will share that with law enforcement immediately. Our hearts are absolutely broken for Gabby’s friends and family as they search for her, and our entire TEAM is praying without end that she is located safely and reunited with those who love her very soon! SLICE420

“Knowing Colorado Springs and our community, she was traveling through and all these hotspots… for that joyful time to turn that in this search, this desperate search to find her is scary and heartbreaking,” said Esqueda.

Recent body camera footage was released showing Petito with Laundrie on Thursday, Aug. 12, in Utah, officers were responding to a domestic incidence call between the two.