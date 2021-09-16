Gabby Petito reportedly visited Old Colorado City in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, a young woman who went missing during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, is reported to have visited Old Colorado City.

Slice420, a local homemade pizza company located in Old Colorado City, said in a Facebook post that Petito visited their store on Thursday, July 8.

The company’s Facebook post reads as follows:

We are aware that Gabby Petito visited Slice420 in Old Colorado City around July 8, 2021, during her visit to Colorado Springs, and should we find that we have any information that may be relevant to this missing person investigation we will share that with law enforcement immediately. Our hearts are absolutely broken for Gabby’s friends and family as they search for her, and our entire TEAM is praying without end that she is located safely and reunited with those who love her very soon Slice420 Facebook Page

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver branch is currently investigating the case, alongside other law enforcement agencies.

Ms. Petito, 22, was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August 2021 and was reported missing on September 11, 2021. She was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah & Wyoming. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 16, 2021

This story will be updated as the investigation unfolds.