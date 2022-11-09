(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado is on the brink of becoming the second state in the nation to legalize psychedelics, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Proposition 122 continues to come down to the wire with at last update on Nov. 9, 51% of voters saying yes. The initiative calls for licensed healing centers to give clients mushrooms in a supervised setting.

Matt Zemon is an author and CEO of a mental wellness company that specializes in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

“For people where there’s no hope, psychedelic medicine may be an answer,” Zemon said.

Proposition 122 has two parts, it allows state-approved licensed healing centers to implement psychedelic mushrooms as part of treatment for mental health.

“Psychedelic medicine is being studied by 309 academic institutions around the world and the results are pretty phenomenal,” Zemon explained.

Prop 122 also decriminalizes the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 and over. It does not permit the sale of psychedelic mushrooms.

“Five different psychedelic medicines would become decriminalized and a framework would be created for a state controlled psychedelic medicine industry, offering these services to adults 21 and over,” Zemon said.

The measure takes effect toward the end of 2024 and permits a state advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to medical treatment programs in 2026.

The Food and Drug Administration has not approved the substances as medicine, but gave the green light for the use of magic mushrooms in a drug trial, only for treatment-resistant depression.

“Since we’re so early on in understanding how to mainstream these medicines, we really support some sort of open task force that would be geared towards involving all people that are going to be affected by any policy in this space,” said Nicole Foerster, an opponent of Proposition 122.

Opponents also don’t love the profit-centered model.

“The weakest link I see in the chain is underqualified facilitators,” said opponent Travis Fluck. “Then there are people that want this incremental drug reform, but coupling it with the corporate interests, like why do we have to do that.”

In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program.