COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs’ soon-to-be opened Krispy Kreme is looking for its future staff.

The Colorado Springs branch is hiring for all positions including an assistant manager, a shift supervisor, a production specialists, and team members.

On Tuesday, March 8, the branch will hold a job fair from noon to 7 p.m. During that time, open interviews will be conducted.

The job fair will be held at Residence Inn Colorado Springs First & Main, 6020 S Carefree Circle Colorado Springs, CO 80922.

Interested parties can also apply online at wksusa.com/location/kkd-635/.

Although no opening date has been released, the store will be located at 5790 S Carefree Circle.

The new shop will be approximately 3,547 square feet. It will offer coffee and more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts, including the Original Glazed® doughnut.