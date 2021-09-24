“Funniest and Hottest” comedian April Macie to perform in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — “Last Comic Standing” finalist and “Funniest and Hottest” comedian winner April Macie is preparing to perform live at 3E’s Comedy Club in Colorado Springs!

After experiencing a rough childhood, April began using comedy to ease the tension in her household. Since that time, comedy has been a staple in April’s life.

Over the years, April has been a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” appeared on E! Entertainment, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Access Hollywood, and Talk Soup. She has also appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” where, in 2008, she was voted the “Funniest and Hottest” comedian in America.

In addition, April has been vocal about the challenges women comics face and what should be done to level the playing field.

Learn more about April, her comedy, and what she is doing to help female comics by watching the video above.

You can catch April live Friday night (Sept. 24) and Saturday night (Sept. 25) at 3E’s Comedy Club.