WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The funeral for fallen Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was held Saturday morning in Loveland.

The funeral was held at Foundations Church and will be closed to the public.

Procession

The sheriff’s office said the Hein-Nutz family will be escorted to Foundations Church from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office in a multi-agency law enforcement procession.

“We welcome the public to line portions of the procession route if they would like to pay their respects to Deputy Hein-Nutz. We’d like to thank the community for their continued support during this tragedy and for respecting the family’s privacy,” the sheriff’s office said.

The procession will depart at 8:45 a.m. from the Weld County Jail, 2110 O St. in Greeley. Here is a look at the route:

West on O Street to North 25th Avenue.

South on North 25th Avenue to F Street.

West on F Street to North 35th Avenue.

South on North 35th Avenue to West 10th Street (U.S. 34 Business in Greeley).

West on West 10th Street to U.S. 34.

West on U.S. 34 (East Eisenhower Boulevard in Loveland) to North Denver Avenue.

South on North Denver Avenue to East 13th Street.

West on East 13th Street to Des Moines Avenue.

North on Des Moines Avenue to Foundations Church parking lot.

The sheriff’s office said that after the funeral, Deputy Hein-Nutz’s remains will be taken to her hometown in North Dakota for a private burial.

Hein-Nutz was riding her personal motorcycle to work at the Weld County Jail when she was hit and killed.