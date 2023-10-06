(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — On Friday, Oct. 6 the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) will be holding a press conference about the alleged improperly stored bodies at a building in Penrose, Colorado.

On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 3 deputies of FCSO were called to 31 Werner Road in Penrose about a “suspicious incident.” Deputies learned that the building was owned by Nature Funeral Home based in Colorado Springs. A search warrant was executed on the property and determined that human remains were improperly stored inside the building.

Return to Nature’s website says they offer green and natural burial services. They promise “no embalming fluid, no concrete vaults, as natural as possible.”

As of October 5, 2023, FCSO was working with the Fremont County Coroners’ Office, The Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, the Colorado Department of Public Health, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FCSO is asking any family members of decedents who utilized the Return to Nature Funeral Home to send an email to 23-1941@fremontso.com or call the Fremont Emergency Management line at (719) 276-7421. Victims’ assistance personnel will begin responding to messages on Friday.

The press conference will be held at 10 a.m. FOX21 News will be in attendance at the press conference and will provide updates to this story as information becomes available.