COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities will be installing a new water pipeline, causing a temporary closure for a portion of West Colorado Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, June 22, Colorado Avenue will be closed between 33rd and 34th streets through Saturday, June 25. Local traffic can use 31st, 32nd, 33rd streets and Pikes Peak Avenue. Through traffic is advised to use Highway 24.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area when crews are working, and follow posted detour signs.