(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said they have a full call out of ice and snow equipment Wednesday night, Dec. 28, and that crews will continue to canvas roads throughout the night and into the morning.

The City said the full call out was focused on the north, west and east portions of the City, with a partial call out in the south.

The winter storm started from the northwest as rain and filled in over much of the City. As temperatures continued to drop, the rain turned over to snow and has continued that way from the north to the south.

The city said this storm is bringing a heavy wet snow, and many roads that were already wet from rain may have frozen over very quickly, so plan extra time if you have to travel on the roads.

The City said the evening snow and ice crews would be focusing on Primary and Secondary roadways, with the morning crews reporting in at midnight to affected areas of the city.

Current models are trending toward higher snowfall amounts across the Palmer Divide and into northern Colorado Springs. Peak snowfall will be from 6 p.m. through 4 a.m.

Models are still favoring the Palmer Divide for the highest totals, however a better chance for moderate to heavy snow has moved southward and into northern Colorado Springs. The City said some melt is expected initially, with slushy to snow-packed streets likely into the evening and overnight.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 20’s with pavement becoming icy through the overnight which will impact the Thursday morning commute. Plan extra time to scrape those windshields and let the engine warm up without puffing, and take it slow if you have to commute in the morning.