Ft. Collins man arrested in 2 Eagle County sexual assault cases

The following article contains graphic detail which may upset some readers.

EAGLE, Colo.– The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office along with the District Attorney of Colorado’s office issued two separate arrest warrants for Ft. Collins man Joshua Aaron Gewirtz, age 27.

The two cases against Gewirtz were as follows and involve two separate victims:

Sexual Assault – Threat (a class 3 felony)

Sexual Assault – Drugged without Consent (a class 3 felony)

Sexual Assault – Overcame Victim’s Will (a class 4 felony)

Unlawful possession of a Controlled Substance (a drug-felony 4)

And

Sexual Assault – Drugged without Consent (a class 3 felony)

Sexual Assault – Overcame Victim’s Will (a class 4 felony).

Both victims encountered Gewirtz through Tinder, an online dating service app. Upon meeting up with Gewirtz, both women said that they were assaulted after being drugged and choked.

His bond has been set at $25,000 or surety with his court date set for Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Eagle Combined Courts.

If anyone has information about the suspect in question or the crimes, please contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office or the Eagle County District Attorney’s Office.