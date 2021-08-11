Ft. Carson hosts Facebook livestream answering COVID-19 community questions

FORT CARSON, Colo.– Major General Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th infantry division, and Garrison Commander Colonel Nate Springer spoke today to update the community on COVID-19 guidelines on a live stream on the U.S. Army Fort Carson Facebook page.

Major General McFarlane said that Fort Carson will continue to work with local health providers to provide the best education to soldiers and their families.

While leadership is saying that they are anticipating a vaccination mandate to come down sometime in September, they are awaiting formal direction from the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

“We don’t have many details yet,” said Major General McFarlane. “We want to vaccinate as many as possible when we get the word. We will continue to care for our soldiers and families with professionalism, skill and compassion.”

According to CDC data, El Paso County is considered to have high-community transmission levels for COVID-19 in light of the delta variant.

The El Paso County Public Health department’s COVID-19 vaccination overview said that approximately 57.2% of residents are fully vaccinated, leaving just under half of the county population at risk of potential delta variant infection.

U.S. Army Fort Carson would like to invite anyone with questions to contact the COVID-19 Patient Advice Line Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 719-524-2684 or consult their COVID-19 Response Frequently Asked Questions document that has been updated as recently as Aug. 10.