COLORADO SPRINGS — Frontier Airlines announced the discontinuation of their services from the Colorado Springs Airport (COS), which will go into effect on Nov. 4, 2022.

Frontier has been a partner with COS since 2016. The airline currently completes nine weekly flights, serving Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS). This number represents 4 percent of COS’ current traffic.

“While we are disappointed in their departure, we remain hopeful for their return in time to COS,” stated COS in a press release. “…While we’re very sorry to see Frontier leave COS, perhaps that will open up other opportunities – growth for our current carriers or perhaps new entrants into our market.”

Both LAS and PHX will continue to be served by Southwest Airlines.

“We periodically review and update our routes based on demand, seasonality, and other factors,” stated Jennifer F. de la Cruz, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at Frontier. “We value our partnership with Colorado Springs Municipal Airport and will continue to evaluate a potential return at some point in the future.”