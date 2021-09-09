Frontier Airlines retires last Airbus A319 aircraft

DENVER – Frontier Airlines retired its last Airbus A319 aircraft – tail N949FR – delivered to the company in 2006. Frontier passengers, crew and executives commemorated the occasion during flight 391 from Nashville to Denver.

The plane is part of a fleet modernization plan by America’s Greenest Airline which focuses attention on a more fuel-efficient aircraft.

“The retirement of Frontier’s last Airbus A319 aircraft is a proud and symbolic moment for our team as we look ahead towards a greener future,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Our ultra-modern fleet is already the most fuel-efficient in the U.S. skies and, as we continue the transition to A320neo and A321neo aircraft, our fuel savings and operational efficiencies continue to evolve.”

The final A319 tail featuring Erma the Ermine flew with Frontier for over 15 years. A special onboard announcement and giveaway items were handed out on its final flight, including a frameable certificate commemorating the occasion.

Frontier operates the youngest and most fuel-efficient U.S. fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft with an average age of only 4.1 years. With approximately 140 aircraft currently on order, Frontier’s fleet will continue to grow in the coming years.

For more information, visit FlyGreener.com.