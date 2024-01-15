(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As temperatures drop below zero and snow sweeps through Southern Colorado, these harsh conditions not only impact us but also our pets. While there are recommendations for dogs and cats to stay indoors, for those larger animals like horses, it can be a lot harder to keep them warm.

“In these conditions, it’s very important that horses typically have a great thermal regulator,” said President of Elite Equine Rescue and Rehab, Gina Hluska. “They were kind of created that way, so to speak, but if they don’t have the adequate shelter and ability to get out of the wind, the severe wind and temperatures, we’re looking at frostbite and hypothermia.”

The below zero temperatures caused the water buckets to freeze over.

Elite Equine Rescue and Rehab is a non-profit organization helping rescue and care for neglected or abused performance horses. In providing supportive veterinary care, the goal is to help ensure these horses can rehabilitate and find their next home.

“I’ve loved horses from the day I was born, they said I could ride before I could walk, so I love being around them,” Hluska said. “But I think my favorite part is watching them go on to their happily ever after.”

Located by Fox Run Regional Park, the property has a riding ring and is lined with pastures for the 30 horses residing there. However, when inclement weather strikes, the team responds quickly by making an indoor shelter, calling it the “horse hotel.”

“They can get colic, it’s a drastic change in temperature, so they’re not used to it,” Elite Equine Rescue and Rehab Barn Manager, John Brandon said. “If it’s high and it gets really low again, just like us as people, we can get cold and if they get cold, stuff starts going on with their metabolisms.”

With six horses inside of the horse hotel, the team of volunteers makes sure they have enough water and hay throughout the day.

“We provide them hay throughout the storm to help them keep warm internally and help them better thermoregulate,” Hluska stated. “We’re also really concerned and closely monitoring their water intake. When it’s this cold they like to stop drinking. Super important that they keep drinking to keep hydrated, so we offer them a little more as far as like mineral salt electrolytes and that stimulates their drinking a little more.”

While there are some horses outside on the property, it is because they have sheltered space along with heated water buckets or heated tanks. Similarly to inside “the horse hotel”, the team checks in to make sure they have enough nutrients.

“They have been blanketed so we’re again, closely monitoring them and their water intake,” Hluska said. “But they do have shelter outside, so they’re able to get out of the weather, the precipitation, and the wind, to help them stay warm throughout the storm.”

These frigid temperatures could be seen on the whiskers of one horse who was outside.

In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, the team took initiative to ensure there was enough water along with hay for their horses.

“Water is one of the most important things, just like [for] us, right,” Brandon said. “So, water can’t be frozen, so that’s one of the things that we constantly check is for water and we do make sure the chords are in, the sockets are running, and the heaters are running, keeping the water thawed so we can give it to the horses.”

One team member filled up the water buckets for the horses on Monday afternoon.

As a nonprofit, it is thanks to a team of volunteers who not only help care for the horses, but also give them a whole lot of love. Not only is Elite Equine Rescue and Rehab in need of blankets and supplies, they also are looking for individuals to join their team.

“We’re always looking for volunteers in every facet from the administrative to the grunt work, so to speak, so volunteers are what keep the machine in motion,” Hluska said. “Then the donations like being able to provide for these guys, as you can imagine, is costly and so we’re constantly having to replace buckets, muck buckets, water buckets, feed tubs as they break in this cold weather, they become very fragile and brittle and break easily.”

As one team member greeted the horses, they were eager for some treats.

If you’re interested in helping the organization out, donation details along with a volunteer application can be found online.

For those with smaller pets like cats and dogs, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) provided tips for ensuring their well-being in these frigid temperatures.

“Just know your pet’s tolerance to the cold,” said Public Relations Manager of HSPPR, Cody Costra said. “Pets are just like people, where each person is an individual and has a different tolerance to the cold. So, you know how long your dog is going to want to be outside for. If they’re just wanting to go outside for a quick potty break and come right back inside, then please let them back in.”

While the temperatures continue to drop, it is also important to be mindful of stray animals, especially when getting into your car.

“The biggest thing with stray animals is just to keep an eye out for cats that maybe go up into your car engine with this cold weather,” Costra said. “They are looking for warmth anywhere they can find it, so we do recommend either checking under your hood before you leave if your car was outside or maybe banging on the hood just to make sure that there’s not any cats or anything in there looking for the warmth.”

Since Saturday, HSPPR’s animal law enforcement team has responded to 55 calls throughout the region with pets being left outside in the cold and in danger.

If you have concerns about the condition of an animal, call 719-302-8798.