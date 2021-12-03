From bricks to beanies, LEGO launches new collection with Target

COLORADO SPRINGS — Are you or others in your home LEGO fans? Look no further for the perfect gift.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 4, Target and LEGO are partnering up to bring their LEGO Collection x Target items to stores near you, just in time for the holiday season.

The collection will feature items that go beyond LEGO toys, such as home goods, pet items, toys and gifts for the whole family as well as clothing and accessories.

Most items will be on sale for under $30, making Christmas shopping a little more affordable this year.

Check out a slideshow of some of the featured items below: